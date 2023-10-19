‘The Assault Failed, Everyone Was Killed’ – Russian Soldier Reveals Horrific Losses, Possibly at Avdiivka

In a phone call to his wife, a Russian soldier also says he has so little food and water that he doesn’t have the strength the wear his bulletproof vest.

October 19, 2023

A destroyed Russian vehicle in the Kupiansk-Lyman direction. PHOTO: Ukrinform.

A Russian soldier has been overheard in a phone call to his wife describing the hellish conditions he and his unit are facing on the front lines, describing horrific losses in failed assaults on Ukrainian positions and a crippling lack of basic supplies.

In the intercepted call published by Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Directorate (HUR), the man describes losing 100 men “in a few days.”

“The assault failed. Everything is in the s**t, everyone was killed,” he says.

The soldier’s location is not disclosed but Russia has been suffering extremely heavy losses in its so far failed attempts to take the town of Avdiivka.

The Russian military in fighting around Avdiivka likely suffered its worst combat losses since mid-February, and by some measures suffered one of Moscow’s worst battlefield defeats of the war thus far.

“Everything that we occupied, they (Ukrainians) have already recaptured,” the soldier says.

He then goes on to complain that the Russian military command hasn’t delivered food or water to its troops in weeks.

“We haven’t had food delivered to us for three weeks. We haven’t had food delivered to us for three weeks,” he says.

“Today is already the seventh day since we have been brought water.”

He then says he is so weak that he can no longer wear his heavy bulletproof vest.

“F**k it! I’m already taking off my bulletproof vest, I don’t have the strength to wear it. What’s the difference, it is senseless. The wounded soldiers are not taken out anyway,” he says.

“And the dead are lying in the field, they are not taken away because it is impossible to take them away.”

The soldier’s comments echo other reports from Russian sources coming from Avdiivka – last week a Russian volunteer pleaded for followers to donate body bags for Kremlin soldiers assaulting Avdiivka, saying that there’s “a horrible deficit.”

The soldier then bemoans the lack of help from Kremlin authorities, saying: “Nothing is being done, nobody gives a f**k! Nobody gives a s**t at all.

“They don’t give a s**t about us and don’t give a s**t about the offensive.

“That’s all. I’m hungry and thirsty, f**k. That’s the whole war. The army of the country, the f**king army of the people. The army resembles the country.”

Ukrainian soldiers defending the frontline city of Avdiivka are bracing for a new “massive attack,” after Russian forces threw their might at it earlier this month but failed to break though.

Major Maxim Morozov, a commander of a special police unit in the city, said on Thursday: “We have to expect more attacks.”

“We know that the Russians have amassed huge reserves – both in personnel and military equipment,” he told AFP in Pokrovsk, around 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Avdiivka.

Morozov said the huge Russian attack was a “shock to everyone”.

“There were up to 50 air strikes,” on the city that day, he said. Yuriy Shtepa, 55, was in a trench northwest of the city as the Russians advanced.

“We quickly knew that (Russian) military equipment was arriving. We could hear it five to seven kilometres (three to four miles) away,” said Shtepa, who leads a fire support group in a brigade of Ukraine’s territorial defence forces.

Though the intercepted call has not been verified, analysis of such conversations by Ukraine’s intelligence services indicates that Russia’s military finds itself in a dire situation in the face of Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive.

Previous calls include:

