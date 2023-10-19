The Russian Orthodox Church is creating private military companies to participate in the war against Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine has established that at least one such PMC, called “St. Andrew’s Cross,” operates in St. Petersburg on the basis of the Kronstadt Naval Cathedral.

As part of the selection process for PMCs, preference is given to veterans of armed conflicts. Subsequently, before being sent to the front, they undergo additional training under the guidance of representatives of the Russian special services. Training takes place both on the territory of the cathedral and at military training grounds.

PMCs are financed by Russian oligarchs in the form of “donations” supposedly for the construction of churches.

Let us remind you that on October 19, deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted in the first reading to ban the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. The SBU notes that since the beginning of the great war, 68 criminal proceedings have been opened against clergy of this denomination, including 20 on facts of treason, collaboration, and aiding the enemy.

16 metropolitans of the UOC are suspected of committing anti-state crimes. 19 defendants have already received prison sentences.

