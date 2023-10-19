Russian Foreign Minister recommends Russians to visit North Korea

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has recommended that Russian tourists visit the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea).

Source: TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, with reference to Lavrov’s statement to journalists during a visit to North Korea

Details: Asked whether he would recommend North Korea as a holiday destination for Russian tourists, Lavrov replied: “I would.”

Background:

On 18 October, Lavrov said that North Korea and Russia are united by “historically fraternal ties”.

Lavrov arrived in the DPRK amid a possible visit by Vladimir Putin to North Korea, which was reported in the media.

In the West, it is speculated that China and North Korea may be providing military assistance to Russia as it wages war against Ukraine under the slogan of fighting NATO. In particular, The New York Times wrote that Putin wants to receive artillery shells and anti-tank missiles from the DPRK, while Kim Jong Un wants Russia to provide North Korea with “advanced technologies” for satellites and nuclear submarines.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/10/19/7424824/

