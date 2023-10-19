Putin’s doppelgänger “took an exam” for Xi Jinping, media outlets

Kateryna Prysiazhnyuk14:12, 19.10.23

The curators of Putin’s double were happy after he pleased the Chinese leadership, the journalists found out.

At the meeting with the leadership of China, led by the Chinese leader Xi Jinping, there was a double of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

A person who looks like the leader of the Russian Federation “took an exam” for the Chinese leadership, the “General SVR” Telegram channel says. “Yesterday (October 18 – Ed.) a person who looks like the President of Russia Vladimir Putin took part in the international forum “One Belt, One Road” and, in addition, for several hours took an aptitude test for the Chinese leadership,” – it is emphasized in message.

The channel emphasizes that during his speech at the event, Putin’s double “forgot to cough often and correct himself, as the Russian president does, however, perhaps he decided that with such a representative audience, Putin could defeat himself and not cough.”ship led by Xi Jinping and for several hours answered all the questions that interested them. It was a difficult test for the double. The Chinese comrades were interested not only in the degree of immersion of the double in the main topics of their interests in Russia and bilateral relations, but also his ability to correctly assess prospects, meeting all the wishes of the Chinese leadership,” the journalists found out.

According to the channel, it was important for the leader of China and his entourage to understand whether Putin’s “double” can play an independent game, and if so, in which direction he is going to direct the Russian Federation.

“Dubler responded in such a way as to show his dedication to the idea of ​​a “turn to the East” and his readiness to please the Chinese leadership, literally in everything. Such consistency was to the liking of the Chinese comrades, and they expressed their satisfaction with what they heard and saw at the end of the meeting. After the interview with Xi Jinping the curators of the doppelgänger were overjoyed,” the message reads.

Vladimir Putin’s meeting with Xi Jinping – what was reported

On October 18, the international forum “One Belt, One Road” started in Beijing. It was reported that Vladimir Putin arrived at the event and, in particular, met with Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the forum.

The mass media have already written more than once about the fact that a doppelganger is sent to various events instead of the real Russian dictator, and the leader of the Russian Federation himself is supposedly sitting in a bunker. According to Oleg Zhdanov, a reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a military expert, no one knows where the real Putin is .

