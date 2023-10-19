Near Avdiivka, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down another Russian Su-25: this is the fifth plane in the last ten days

October 19, 2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy the aircraft of the Russian occupiers (Photo: Command of the Air Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces)

Near Avdiivka, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft . This is the fifth Russian aircraft destroyed in the last ten days.

This was announced by the speaker of the United Press Center of the Tauride Defense Forces, Alexander Shtupun, on the air of a national telethon.

“With the support of aviation, the enemy continues to try to encircle Avdiivka; over the past 24 hours, our soldiers have repelled three enemy attacks and shot down another enemy Su-25 attack aircraft. This is already the fifth plane shot down in the Donetsk region over the past ten days,” he explained.

Shtupun added that enemy aircraft were shot down by military personnel from one of the brigades of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

He added that the occupiers are quite actively using attack front-line aviation to support their offensive actions. We are talking about subsonic aircraft that are forced to fly close to Ukrainian positions.

“The enemy also uses Su-35 and Su-34 throughout the Tauride direction, they do not enter the range of our air defense, they shoot from afar, they are afraid,” Shtupun concluded.

In recent days, the Russian Federation has suffered significant losses in combat aviation. According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed 320 aircraft and 324 helicopters .

https://nv.ua/ukraine/events/vsu-sbili-rossiyskiy-su-25-podrobnosti-novosti-ukrainy-50361774.html

