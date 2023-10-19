More than 60 units of enemy equipment were destroyed near Avdeevka

10/19/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The occupiers lost at least more than 60 units of military equipment near Avdiivka. However, these numbers could be higher.

This was announced by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Andrei Yusov on the telethon. He noted that the enemy’s losses in the Avdeevsky direction were very noticeable and not justified.

“These are not final figures and the losses, obviously, could be greater for the invaders, both in equipment and in manpower. If we talk about the Avdiivka direction, the losses of the invaders there are noticeable. They are not justified from the point of view of the assigned tasks and the results obtained,” – Yusov said.

According to the GUR representative, the Russians’ attempt to “take” Avdeevka is a “political task.” In order to achieve this political goal, the occupiers are ready to accept heavy losses in both manpower and equipment.

Russian losses in this direction were previously published by DeepState analysts. They recently showed satellite images showing dozens of destroyed enemy equipment in the area of ​​the village of Krasnogorovka. Analysts counted at least 63 pieces of equipment of the occupiers that were “demilitarized” by the Ukrainian military north of Avdiivka.

All detected “demilitarized” enemy equipment units in DeepState were reflected on the map. The picture they received after this showed the real situation with the “successful offensive” of the Russians in the Avdeevka area.

As OBOZ.UA reported, according to calculations by the OSINT project Oryx, after the start of the offensive on Avdievka, Russia’s losses in equipment began to be five times higher than the Ukrainian ones. During six days of intense fighting in the area, the occupying forces lost at least 118 pieces of equipment against 25 Ukrainian defense forces, analysts estimate.

The United States also spoke out about the Russian attack on Avdeevka. The White House pointed to the failure of the Russian Federation with the offensive, when colossal losses in manpower resulted in “meager progress” for Russia.

