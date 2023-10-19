Missile hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet weapon stockpiles

19 OCTOBER 2023

A missile struck the weapon stockpiles of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in occupied Crimea on the evening of 18 October.

Source: ASTRA Telegram channel with reference to sources

Quote: “A missile has hit ammunition storage points belonging to Russia’s Black Sea Fleet as a result of the evening missile attack on Crimea.

One of the missiles struck the area occupied by military unit 63876 near the village of Sakharna Holovka, near the city of Sevastopol, where an armament storage point belonging to the Russian Black Sea Fleet is located. The military unit site has been damaged, and a soldier has been injured.”

Details: According to the ASTRA Telegram channel, 350 police officers were evacuated from the building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sevastopol during the missile attack.

У Криму ввечері ракета влучила по складах зі зброєю Чорноморського флоту РФ – росЗМІ pic.twitter.com/9BVDj8nF2S — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) October 19, 2023

Background:

On the evening of 18 October, anonymous Telegram channels reported an explosion near the village of Sakharna Holovka near Sevastopol.

The Krym.Realii news portal reported that at least four storage facilities belonging to the Russian army, containing weapons including missiles, were located in the area affected by the explosion.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-appointed “governor” of Sevastopol commented on the explosion as follows: “Our fleet is repelling aerial attacks in the area near Sukharna Balka. All services have been put on alert. There is smoke in the vicinity of Sakharna Holovka, and emergency workers are already on their way to the area. Information on damage to infrastructure is being confirmed.”

He said a rocket was shot down near Kara-Koba, and the warhead detonated on the ground in the middle of a field. He claimed that no one was hurt.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/10/19/7424790/

