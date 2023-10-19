Israeli Official Issues Warning to Putin on Russian State TV

10/19/23

A bicycle was targeted and two young Palestinian militants were killed near the border fence on October 7, 2023, in Gaza City, Gaza. On October 18, 2023, an Israeli politician appeared on Russian state-run TV and criticized Russia’s war in Ukraine.AHMAD HASABALLAH/GETTY IMAGES

An Israeli politician issued a warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing wars in Israel and Ukraine.

Amir Weitmann, the head of the libertarian caucus in Israel’s Likud Party, appeared on Russia’s state-run RT News network this week and spoke about fighting between Israel and Hamas militants, as well as Russia’s war with Ukraine.

While speaking about recent claims relating to al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, Weitmann criticized Russia, saying that “we’re gonna finish this war, we’re going to win because we’re stronger. After this, Russia will pay the price, believe me, Russia will pay the price.”

“Russia is supporting the enemies of Israel. Russia is supporting Nazi people who want to commit genocide on us and Russia will pay the price,” Weitmann said. “We’re gonna win this war. Afterwards, we’re not forgetting what you’re doing, we’re not forgetting, we will come, we will make sure Ukraine wins. We will make sure that you pay the price for what you have done, you as Russia.”

Fighting began on October 7, when the Hamas militant group led the deadliest attack on Israel in its history. Israel subsequently launched heavy airstrikes on Gaza and warned that it’s preparing for a ground invasion as a humanitarian crisis grows in the Palestinian territory. Nearly 2,800 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Associated Press, while more than 1,400 Israelis have been killed.

Israel and Hamas this week accused each other of the explosion at al-Ahli Hospital.

“Hamas has a committee that collects all evidence of the Israeli occupation’s responsibility for the massacres in Gaza and the Baptist Hospital massacre, as well,” Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum told Newsweek on Wednesday.

“There is a lot of evidence, eyewitnesses and videos from Hamas about the occupation committing the Baptist Hospital massacre and the wreckage of rockets. Hamas will publish all the evidence to the world that confirms this massacre was committed intentionally, and will present it to international jurisdictions.”

In a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) accused Hamas of the bombing, saying: “A failed rocket launch by the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization hit the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza City.”

“Islamic Jihad struck a Hospital in Gaza—the IDF did not. Listen to the terrorists as they realize this themselves,” the IDF said in an another post, sharing what it claimed was a phone conversation between two Hamas militants speaking about the attack.

U.S. President Joe Biden traveled to Tel Aviv on Wednesday and spoke about the hospital bombing, saying: “Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you. But there’s a lot of people out there not sure, so we have to overcome a lot of things.”

According to Reuters, the Russian Foreign Ministry called the incident an act of dehumanization and urged the U.S. and Israel to release satellite images to prove they are not involved.

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Foreign Ministry via email for comment.

https://www.newsweek.com/israeli-official-issues-warning-putin-russian-state-tv-1836164

