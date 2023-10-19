Footage Shows Aftermath of Explosion in Crimea Near Russia Ammo Depots

10/18/23

The Russian navy minesweeper Turbinist patrols the harbor of Sevastopol, Crimea, on March 10, 2014. According to local reports, Russia shot down a missile fired over Sevastopol on October 18, 2023.VIKTOR DRACHEV/AFP VIA GETTY

Russian air defenses intercepted a missile over the Crimean city of Sevastopol on Wednesday, Russian-appointed governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said, as videos circulated online of an explosion in the area.

In a post to Telegram, Razvozhayev reported that a missile had been shot down and had detonated in a field. The regional governor added that no injuries had been reported and urged residents to trust only official information about the situation as officials remain on high alert.

Newsweek, which could not independently confirm Razvozhayev’s report, reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry by email for comment.

Videos and images posted to Telegram by the local channel Crimea Realities also captured an explosion heard near the village of Sugarloaf in Sevastopol on Wednesday. According to the account, at least four ammunition depots used by the Russian army to store weapons, including missiles, are located near where the explosion was spotted.

In one clip shared by Crimea Realities, the videographer zooms in on a cloud of smoke in the distance beyond the village. Photos show a similar cloud rising from what appears to be a field.

The Telegram channel Crimean Wind also shared videos and images of the purported explosion. In one clip, which is roughly 30 seconds, a smoke cloud can be seen rising from a field in the distance. The account noted that the footage was submitted anonymously by local subscribers.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) also reported that its defenses shot down two missiles over Crimea on Wednesday, both of which were identified as converted S-200 anti-aircraft defense missiles, Reuters reported. The MoD blamed Ukraine for the strike on its Telegram channel, although Kyiv has not taken responsibility.

Ukraine recently has ramped up its attacks against Crimea in the 19-month war as part of its counteroffensive efforts to reclaim Russian-occupied territory. The Black Sea peninsula was annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014.

Sevastopol, which sits at the southern tip of the Crimean Peninsula, has been targeted for being home to the Russian Black Sea Fleet. In September, Kyiv attacked the fleet’s headquarters, destroying ships and reportedly killing several top Russian naval officers.

A video that circulated on Telegram last Friday showed another Black Sea Fleet vessel up in smoke after locals reported hearing a loud explosion near the port of Sevastopol. The report follows a day after Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk reported that a Russian patrol vessel was damaged in an attack Thursday.

