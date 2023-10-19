Day 603: Operator Starsky 🇺🇦 (video)

10/18/2023
About the author: My name is Starsky. I’m a Ukrainian National Guardsman, blogger, and warhipster. I dedicate this channel to the international community of people who support Ukraine in it’s liberating struggle against Russian aggression.
One comment
As always the brilliant OS deploys his bone dry humour to deal with a situation of complete and utter horror for his countrymen.
Kidnapping children and poisoning their minds is a death penalty crime, without doubt.
Putinazi Russia = Hamas with nukes.