Biden will appeal to the Americans: he will insist on helping Ukraine and Israel, – CNN

Anastasia Pechenyuk23:46, 19.10.23

Support for Ukraine and Israel is a matter of US national security, the American president will convince.

In the near future, US President Joe Biden plans to address the American people with a direct call to continue funding military aid to Ukraine and Israel, CNN reports citing two officials of the presidential administration.

Officials say that after Biden saw horrific scenes of violence in Israel, which is at war with the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, he expressed to his top advisers a desire to speak directly to the American people about the importance of supporting allies forced to respond to attacks on their soil.

In his speech, Biden is expected to argue that supporting Ukraine and Israel is a matter of US national security.

“He is going to prove that the price of inaction and the price of withdrawal [from aid to Ukraine and Israel] is much higher,” the official said.

Sources say Biden has been working on the speech with his top aides for a week. In particular, on the way to the USA after a visit to Israel.

Advisers expect that, as with any major speech, the president himself will put the finishing touches and edit his prepared remarks in the hours before the speech.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...