Ukrainian brigade commander: Russian regular troops are literally done

17 OCTOBER 2023

As Andrii Biletskyi, the commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade, said, Russian forces have become more powerful in the field of radio-electronic warfare and drones and have plenty of high-quality artillery, but the regular ground forces of the Russian Federation are actually an obsolete component.

Source: Biletskyi in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: “The regular ground forces of Russia, the component that tries the hardest, which is always the infantry, are literally done.

I’m not boasting, I do not consider Russia a simple enemy, or our victory guaranteed and final, I do not say we should relax. But what, from my point of view, happened?

This invasion began in February 2022, when they threw a small group, in fact, from 154,000 to 186,000… They thought that this was going to be a military-police operation, that they would run so far that everyone would put their hands up, and in fact, the operation would turn into an operation of instilling their order, and disarmament, as it seemed to them.

It didn’t work out that way. The war, for obvious reasons, did not go according to their scenario. Instead of quickly understanding this, starting to mobilise the population, conscripting them into the army or, on the contrary, taking the steps they took later (escape from Kyiv, escape from Kharkiv), they instead shouted: go forward, go forward, go forward. And they completely worn out their staff. They just wore them through like sandpaper – to nothing.”

Details: As Biletskyi said, the Russians no longer have a sergeant corps or junior officers with experience. That is, those who get to the front after shortened courses either become disabled or die very quickly. The Russians do not gain experience, they do not become more professional.

Quote: “I observe the same thing all the time: the ground forces of the Russian Federation, especially in such components as infantry, tanks, and armoured vehicles, are consistently bad. Since the summer of last year, they have been consistently fighting poorly. And they can’t do anything about it, and I don’t think they will.”

That is, they are growing in other directions: they have become much more powerful in terms of EW, and in unmanned systems, the artillery is of sufficient quality. Aircraft began to be used many times more effectively. But this component is dead, and it will remain so.”

