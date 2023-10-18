The State Duma of the Russian Federation withdrew the ratification of the nuclear test ban treaty

Oleg Davigora19:02, 18.10.23

The draft law was supported by all 415 deputies who attended the meeting.

The State Duma unanimously adopted the law on the withdrawal of ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), the press service of the lower house of the parliament reported.

The draft law was supported by all 415 deputies who were present at the meeting, those who voted against and abstained did not appear.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin noted that the law was adopted “in the interests of the whole world” for the sake of “stability, security and justice.” “This is the policy pursued by the president,” he emphasized.

Refusal of the Russian Federation from the nuclear test ban treaty

On October 5, at a meeting of the Valdai discussion club, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia could withdraw from the nuclear test ban treaty. Immediately after that, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin announced that the lower house of parliament would consider refusing to ratify the agreement .

In the first reading, the draft law was adopted the day before, on October 17, and on Wednesday, the deputies voted for it immediately in the second and third readings.

An explanatory note to the bill stated that the treaty never entered into force because India, North Korea, and Pakistan did not sign it, and the United States did not ratify it.

