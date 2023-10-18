The price Ukrainians are paying for their freedom is too high

Roman Sheremeta

Founding Rector of American University Kyiv | Professor of Economics at Case Western Reserve University | Co-Chair of Ukrainian American House

Oct 17

These soldiers were engineers, farmers, musicians, but most important they were sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers.

Video here :

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/roman-sheremeta-14972a50_the-price-ukrainians-are-paying-for-their-ugcPost-7120052535251337216-82F-?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_ios

…….

Another post from Prof Sheremeta:

This is how German companies sell banned goods to russia. German export to Kyrgyzstan went up 1400% in the first 8 months of 2023 versus the same period in 2019 (blue). But most of these goods never make it to Kyrgyzstan (black). This stuff goes to… russia.

Like this: Like Loading...