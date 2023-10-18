The defenders of Ukraine captured one of the commanders of the “Black Mamba” invader detachment: he turned out to be a former prisoner

10/18/2023

Soldiers of the State Border Service of Ukraine brigade “Steel Cordon” captured the commander of the detachment of the invaders’ detachment “Black Mamba”. The POW turned out to be a former prisoner.

The press service of the State Border Service reported this on October 18. They noted that the 38-year-old occupier was captured during assault operations in the Liman direction.

During interrogation, the prisoner admitted that the Russian military is fighting only for money and the removal of criminal records.

“The occupier turned out to be a former prisoner. He said that the moral and psychological state in their unit is low, and the motivation to fight on the territory of Ukraine is exclusively the monetary component and the expungement of previously imposed convictions,” the State Border Guard Service said.

The assault detachment “Black Mamba” is a unit of the occupation army of the Russian Federation. Previously, he participated in battles in the Svatovo and Kremennaya areas in the Luhansk region.

