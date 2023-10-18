The ‘Chinese dream’ is the complete control of humanity

Xi Jinping is waging an all-out attack on the international system – starting with Israel

Observers tell us that China’s firm support for atrocity-committing Hamas is merely an extension of its long-term backing of the Palestinian cause, and others say the Chinese response to the horrific attacks is rooted in an attempt to both undermine the United States and boost its reputation among developing nations.

Yes, all that is true, but there is greater significance to Beijing’s stance: The ongoing conflict looks like another of China’s proxy wars.

And Beijing’s long-term aims are malevolent. Chinese ruler Xi Jinping is waging an all-out attack on the international system. Israel is just the latest front.

It’s easy to focus on the transactional nature of Chinese diplomacy. “China is endlessly opportunistic, by which I mean, it seeks occasions, places, opportunities to advance the perception of its global reach, in particular, its desire to be seen as an ally, a partner, a friend of what we might call the Global South,” said David Satterfield of Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy to Voice of America. “China does quite a good job of this in a theatrical sense, in an optical sense.”

Satterfield, also a State Department official during the Trump administration, is correct. Yet he is talking about tactics.

Big picture, China is an arsonist. It green-lighted Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and is now supporting Vladimir Putin’s war effort. In North Africa, Beijing and Moscow have been fueling insurgencies that look like wars.

And in Israel, Beijing is backing Hamas. China’s diplomats have not condemned the Palestinian group for atrocities. Chinese propaganda, however, unrelentingly attacks Israel and the United States.

Moreover, Hamas fighters appear to have Chinese-made weapons supplied by Iran. The US Navy in recent years has seized Chinese weapons in transit to Tehran’s proxies and friends. “China supplies small arms, ammunition, explosives, and a wide variety of other military items to Iran, and Iran then distributes all this to militants in the region,” InfraGlobal’s Jonathan Bass, who is now in the Gulf, told me this week.

Hamas also has weapons manufactured in North Korea, China’s client state and only formal military ally. It’s unlikely Pyongyang could sell them to other Chinese clients if Beijing did not want it to do so.

“China enables Iran and its proxies, Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, which are all in direct or indirect war with Israel,” Richard Fisher, a China military analyst at the International Assessment and Strategy Center, told me. “Hamas is the beneficiary of a logistics chain with China at the other end.”

Hamas is Iran’s proxy. Without Tehran’s support, the terrorist organisation could not fight.

At the same time, Iran is, in many respects, China’s proxy. Without Chinese support, the mullahs would not have the means to project power through Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthi movement.

Beijing proudly supports Iran, something evident from the 25-year, $400 billion “Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement” inked in 2021. China has been the Islamic Republic’s largest trade partner for 10 straight years. Bilateral trade jumped 7 per cent last year. Beijing imports Iran’s oil despite American sanctions. In February, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi traveled to Beijing and signed 20 agreements and memoranda of understanding on various matters, including trade.

Iran has a nuclear weapons program largely because of China. Beijing has supplied some items directly, and the rest came through a Chinese cutout, Pakistan’s A. Q. Khan, who sold China’s nuclear weapons technology to Beijing’s favored recipients.

“China seeks to make the Middle East safe for Iran,” Fisher notes. Why would China’s leader do that?

Xi Jinping’s goal, like Iran’s, is disruption of the current order. Xi is not, as everyone says, competing with other countries in the existing Westphalian international system, which has been in place since 1648. He’s not even trying to adjust it. He is working to impose the Chinese imperial-era system in which emperors believed they not only had the Mandate of Heaven to rule tianxia – “all under Heaven” – but also Heaven actually compelled them to do so.

Xi has been using tianxia imagery for decades, and his subordinates, like Foreign Minister Wang Yi, have been increasingly explicit in support for the concept of worldwide Chinese rule.

Xi hinted he was trying to end the international system in March while bidding farewell to Vladimir Putin in Moscow at the end of their 40th in-person meeting. “Change is coming that hasn’t happened in 100 years,” the Chinese leader told his Russian counterpart. “And we are driving this change together.”

Xi was not being subtle. “For hostile dictatorships, the destruction of Ukraine and Taiwan and Israel is just the beginning of their agenda for imposition of cruel ideologies worldwide,” Charles Burton of the Ottawa-based Macdonald-Laurier Institute said to me. “China’s leader has a perverse dream of complete victory in a coming global war.”

China is now supporting two aggressors – Russia and Hamas – committing heinous acts and creating turmoil. “Great chaos under Heaven achieves great order under Heaven,” wrote Mao Zedong in 1966, referring to the eventual establishment of worldwide Chinese rule.

Xi Jinping reveres Mao, and now he is doing something his hero was not able to accomplish. The current leader is fuelling attacks on civilisation and will stop at nothing to achieve his vision of the “Chinese dream,” in other words, the complete control of humanity.

