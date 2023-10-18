Alyona Kyrychenko17:41, 18.10.23

The contract was signed for 2.5 trillion rubles ($25.7 billion).

Russia agreed with China to supply 70 million tons of grain over 12 years. It is obvious that part of this volume was stolen from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

As reported by the Russian publication TASS , this was announced by the head of the New Land Grain Corridor initiative, Karen Hovsepyan, noting that they will “absolutely definitely more than enough” be able to replace the lost volumes of Ukrainian exports at the expense of Siberia and the Far East.

“Today we signed one of the largest contracts in the history of Russia and China for almost 2.5 trillion rubles ($25.7 billion) for 70 million tons for 12 years of grain, leguminous, and oil cargo,” he said.

