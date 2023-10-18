Russia hit a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia: there are victims (photo)

Lyudmila Zhernovska03:27, 18.10.23

Tonight, a series of explosions rang out in Zaporizhzhia . At 01:34, on the page of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Telegram , it was reported that there is a missile danger for the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Mykolayiv Oblast and Kherson Oblast soon joined them.

According to “Suspilny” , there were at least three explosions in the city. The air alert continues. So far, no information has been received from the local military administration.

Also, now an air alert has been announced on the territory of the Kirovohrad region.

Updated at 03:25: Secretary of the Zaporizhzhya City Council, Anatoly Kurtev, reported that a search and rescue operation is underway at the site.

photo t.me/kurtievofficial

Updated at 03:20: Head of Zaporizhzhia OVA Yury Malashko reported that in the period from 01:33 to 01:48, the occupiers launched six rocket strikes on the territory of the city, one of them hit a high-rise building in the center.

As a result of the attack, one person was killed and at least two others were injured. In total, it is known that 8 apartments were damaged, local residents were evacuated, and they are promised temporary housing.

Russian shelling: the latest news

As UNIAN reported, on the night of October 16, the Russian military launched a combined attack, releasing 12 Shahed attack drones, five Kh-59 and Iskander-M guided air missiles on Ukrainian cities. Our air defense forces then managed to destroy two Kh-59 missiles and 11 drones.

The very next night, the south of Ukraine was under attack . The Russian occupiers launched six drones from the occupied Crimea, they managed to shoot them down. Another Kh-59 missile was eliminated in the sky over Mykolaiv Oblast.

However, debris from one of the drones fell on the Odessa Yacht Club , destroying the building of the sailing school and the hangar, as well as damaging private boats and yachts

