Iran has announced the lifting of the UN ban on missile exports, despite EU restrictions

In addition, a representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that his country “is no longer subject to any restrictions” in the context of the decisions of the UN Security Council.

On October 18, the United Nations resolution, which provides for an embargo on the export of missile weapons from Iran , will cease to be effective .

Bagheri Kani, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran for Political Affairs, announced this on Twitter. It is about the UN resolution No. 2231, adopted in July 2015 because of Iran’s nuclear program. She was accepted until October 18, 2023. There was a ban not only on the sale of missiles, but also on their purchase.

“From October 18, 2023, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2231, all restrictions unfairly imposed on activities related to ballistic missiles and their deliveries to/from the Islamic Republic of Iran will be lifted,” the Iranian official wrote.

It is noteworthy that a day earlier the EU Council extended the embargo on the export of missile weapons to Iran. The Council decided “to take the necessary measures to maintain restrictive measures under the EU’s non-proliferation regime against Iran.”

“The Council also agreed to maintain the sectoral and individual measures existing under the EU sanctions regime, in particular those related to the proliferation of nuclear weapons of Iran, and the embargo on the supply of arms and missiles,” said the published statement of the Council of the EU.

Ban on arms sales to Iran

Many restrictions and sanctions have been imposed on Iran regarding the export of missiles and related technologies. These restrictions have been established by numerous UN Security Council resolutions and sanctions measures taken by a number of countries.

In particular, the United States imposed sanctions against companies and individuals associated with the development of missile technology and Iran’s ballistic missile program. They provided for fines and restrictions on trade.

Despite these restrictions, Iran has been conducting missile tests and developing its missile program. The US and other countries have accused Iran of violating UN agreements and resolutions in this area.

