In the Russian Federation, deputies proposed that children be taught by former prisoners

Oleg Davigora23:05, 18.10.23

The Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Volodin, appealed to the deputies from “United Russia” with a request to withdraw the draft law, which allows those convicted of some serious and especially serious crimes to work with children as teachers and trainers.

According to Volodin, if the deputies do not withdraw the draft law, it “will have to be rejected”, as the members of the Council of the State Duma came to the conclusion that the initiative “will lead to mistakes, which can then hurt our children”.

The bill was prepared by well-known deputies of the State Duma from “United Russia” – the vice-speaker of the parliament Petro Tolstoy, figure skater Iryna Rodnina and ice hockey players Vladyslav Tretyak and Vyacheslav Fetysov. The deputy from Karelia Valentina Pivnenko was also among the authors.

The document, in particular, proposes to allow those convicted of a number of serious and especially serious crimes to work with children as teachers and trainers, if more than 10 years have passed since the release. In addition, the authors of the initiative indicated that the convicts should not have a criminal record for “murders, sexual integrity and sexual freedom of the individual, crimes against the family and minors.”

