In occupied Crimea, the sounds of explosions were heard in the morning: all the details

10/18/2023

In temporarily occupied Crimea, on the dark morning of October 18, a series of powerful explosions occurred, frightening residents. It was loud within the Evpatoria Cape and near Sevastopol.

This was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel with reference to testimony from its subscribers from the peninsula. At the same time, supporters of the invaders complained about the UAV overflight.

“A strong explosion was heard in Yevpatoria, waking up the townspeople,” the first post said, indicating that Crimeans also heard loud sounds in the Saki region.

Subsequently, they clarified that the explosion originated in the valleys of the village of Zaozernoye, located approximately 10 kilometers from Yevpatoria on the northwestern shore of the Kalamitsky Bay.

And later the media finally indicated the location of the explosion in the village of Romashkino in the Saki region. Eyewitnesses also stated that it was the result of Russian air defense. They allegedly saw a trace of a fired rocket in the sky.

“The air defense complex is located there… By the way, the S-400 air defense system was destroyed there in September. The Russians, it seems, did not even change the location of their “pe-ve-o,” the authors of the channel indicated.

At the same time, there was panic in the propaganda of social media, and not only because of the explosion. Supporters of the occupiers said that they were being attacked by a UAV. At the same time, it was not excluded that the drone that flew through Evpatoria and past Zaozernoye “east of the sea” could be “our own.”

About an hour later, reports appeared that explosions were heard in the Bakhchisarai region from the direction of Sevastopol. Eyewitnesses suggested that this could be the work of air defense.

“Probably being shot down over the sea again. We heard loud sounds,” the propagandists wrote.

Meanwhile, journalists from the Ukrainian publication Crimea.Realii confirmed loud explosions in the center of Sevastopol. According to them, the sounds resembled the launching of rocket launchers.

“In recent days, Russian “authorities” have announced exercises of the Black Sea Fleet using rocket launchers. However, the Russian-appointed “authorities” of Sevastopol did not announce the exercises on Wednesday morning,” the report says.

As OBOZ.UA reported, on the morning of October 15, loud explosions were heard in Sevastopol (Crimea). Then the local Gauleiter said that the military of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was training using “rocket launchers.”

We have only verified information in our Telegram channel OBOZ.UA and Viber. Don’t be fooled by fakes!

Like this: Like Loading...