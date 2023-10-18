IDF Says Terrorist Rocket FAILED & Struck Gaza Hospital (video)

10/18/2023
© TBN Israel 2023
Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
4 comments
It was no failure, because under the Russian doctrine (aka Hamas) attacking a hospital is no crime.
This video debunks Hamas claims it was Israel that launched a missile at this hospital. The author asks why these so called doctors were giving interviews while being surrounded by “dead and injured civilians”
From him It said Baptist, from another Episcopal. But apparently there is a branch that is Episcopal Baptists. Learned something new.
The impact crater debunks the claims made by Hamas. No way a 6 inch deep crater resulted in 500 dead, or as Iran claimed, 1000 dead.