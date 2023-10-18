Defense forces destroy Russian Su-25 in Zaporizhzhia direction

18.10.2023 15:14

Soldiers of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops destroyed a Russian Su-25 aircraft in Zaporizhzhia direction.

The joint press center of the defense forces of Tavria sector posted this on Facebook.

The enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position southwest of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, according to the report.

“An enemy Su-25 aircraft was destroyed. Also, soldiers of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops continue their offensive – they have partial success south of Robotyne,” the command noted.

As reported, the defense forces have partial success in the area of Robotyne in Melitopol direction.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...