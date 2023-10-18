Cyber ​​specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine “blinded” the Russians: 5 newest video surveillance and EW systems were destroyed (video)

Lesya Leshchenko18:12, 18.10.23

This technique allowed the enemy to identify Ukrainian defenders and adjust artillery strikes.

With the help of kamikaze drones, special agents of the Cyber ​​Security Department of the SBU disabled four Murom and one Pergam complexes from the Russians.

This was reported by the SBU press center. The special service informed that the occupiers use them for round-the-clock monitoring of our territory. “This technique allowed the enemy to identify Ukrainian defenders and adjust artillery strikes,” the report says.

In addition, SBU cyber specialists destroyed the “Pole-21” radio-electronic warfare complex, designed to suppress satellite communications.

Cyber ​​specialists of the SBU destroyed 5 of the newest complexes of the Russians

