Biden has not supplied Ukraine with the war-winning ATACMS missile

The US has sent an obsolete, shorter-ranged version

18 October 2023 •

Yesterday, the freedom-loving world was greatly cheered to hear that US President Joe Biden had finally overcome his fears and supplied the embattled Ukrainians with the war-winning weapon they have been requesting pretty much since the invasion began: the Army Tactical Missile System, ATACMS. And it’s true, some ATACMS have been supplied. Sadly, however, they are a long-obsolete early version with barely half the range of a proper ATACMS and a comparatively feeble warhead.



To be precise, the version supplied is the M39 or Block I, which has a range of only 165km, as opposed to 300km for any other ATACMS variant. This range has been confirmed by the Pentagon to US media, so we can be sure which weapon we are talking about. This is actually considerably less than the range of Storm Shadow (aka SCALP) cruise missiles already supplied by the UK and France. Worse, the M39’s warhead is a cluster munition, meaning that it scatters large numbers of small bomblets rather than making one big bang. Cluster bomblets can be highly effective against suitable targets, for instance troops or vehicles or parked aircraft in the open, but they aren’t good for destroying major structures or bunkers.

The short range of the M39 would account for the fact that the only Russian aircraft so far reported destroyed are attack helicopters, which need to be based nearer the front line than jets – in Berdyansk, in this case. The M39 cannot reach Saky, the main Russian airbase in Crimea, and it cannot reach the naval base of Sevastopol, already rendered largely untenable by Storm Shadow / SCALP strikes. Perhaps most significantly, the M39 ATACMS cannot reach the Kerch bridges and so cut one of Russia’s vital supply lines. In fact, the M39 ATACMS cannot do pretty much anything the Ukrainians wanted ATACMS for. It can strike anywhere in the occupied “land bridge” from Crimea to Russia, but Ukraine could already do that.



Even if it could reach Kerch, the M39’s cluster warhead would be unlikely to have much effect on the bridges. It will also struggle to have much effect on Russian field headquarters, likely to be in deep bunkers. Last year’s breakthrough offensive by Ukraine was largely enabled by strikes on Russian HQs, in that case mostly by Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System weapons fired from the Himars vehicle.



There is one point in favour of the M39: as a supersonic ballistic weapon it is considerably harder for the Russians to shoot down than subsonic cruise jobs like the Storm Shadow or the huge variety of one-way-attack drones employed by both sides. All in all, however, the M39 ATACMS is no more than an incremental improvement to Ukrainian capability. It’s nothing like the war-winner that proper, 300-km weapons with unitary bunker-busting warheads would be.



Sadly, it seems, Joe Biden has yet to pluck up his courage. Braver politicians in Britain and yes, even France, do not have ATACMS to give: only the comparatively unwieldy, easily shot down Storm Shadow/SCALP, which is only available in limited numbers and which isn’t a good bridge-buster due to the type of fuse it has. Germany is reportedly unwilling to supply its Taurus, otherwise very similar to the Storm Shadow, because it uses a more sophisticated fuse and could indeed take out the Kerch bridges.



Even with the arrival of F-16 jets at some point in the future, it is beginning to seem all too probable that the jets will not be equipped with a full array of weapons. It would seem that the West will continue to arm the Ukrainians well enough that they can keep fighting and dying, but not well enough that they can actually win.

Vladimir Putin has managed to frighten Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz into backing down. Shame on them.

Like this: Like Loading...