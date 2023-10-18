A strong explosion rang out in Sevastopol: reports of an “arrival” (photo, video)

Kateryna Schwartz18:02, 18.10.23

An air alert was announced in the city.

On the evening of Wednesday, October 18, a powerful explosion rang out in Sevastopol, Crimea, temporarily occupied by Russia . An air alert was announced in the city.

Telegram channels publish videos from the place of “arrival”. It is reported in advance that this happened in the area of ​​Saharnaya Balka village.

The so-called “governor” of Sevastopol, Mykhailo Razvozhaev , reported that the Russian fleet was “repelling” an attack by air targets in the area of ​​Suharnaya Balka:

“All services are on alert. There is smoke in the area of ​​Suharnaya Golovka, rescuers have already arrived. Information about infrastructure damage is being clarified.”

The network says that “ambulances” and rescuers rushed to the place of the explosion. It is also reported that the “arrival” could be from the arsenal of rocket launchers in Kara-Koba. According to other information, there is a naval arsenal in Suharnaya Balka.

“Near the village there are warehouses of the Russian army,” Telegram channels note.

Meanwhile, local residents complain that the alarm was announced after the explosion (at 6:05 p.m. the air alarm was canceled in the city).

