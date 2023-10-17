Zaluzhny showed the historic first launch of ATACMS missiles performed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Video

10/17/2023
On Tuesday, October 17, it became known that Ukraine received ATACMS missiles from the United States of America. Our military has already managed to use these ballistic missiles and inflict significant losses on the invaders.
Footage of this historic launch of ATACMS was shown by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny.
“ATACMS. The work of our soldiers. Thank you for your service! Thanks to our partners for their support. Together to victory,” he wrote.
I pray they are put to great use, first with a little bridge known as Kerch
Beautiful!
Let’s hope that these are not the reduced-range variety.
Washington, D.C. — Today, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX) released the following statement on reports the U.S. provided shorter-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine in recent days.
“If true, this report would be a positive development — but sadly indicative of the repeated failure of the Biden administration to provide weapons to Ukraine when they are needed. Waiting to supply these weapons only after many months of Ukraine’s counteroffensive is utterly nonsensical. These are also the shorter-range version of ATACMS, not the longest-range ATACMS that Ukraine has specifically asked for. Congress won’t let up pressure on the Biden administration until it also provides the longest-range ATACMS, which can hit critical Russian military targets throughout Crimea, leaving Russian troops nowhere to hide on sovereign Ukrainian soil.”
How can a human being be so damned afraid and so fucking stubborn?
Every man and his dog knows what Ukraine need, all except the guy that matters. I have no doubt there wouldn’t even be any debating if Israel asked for them.
True. That’s the sad part. Israel HAS all that it needs for ITS upcoming offensive. But, the WH LIED about the same thing for Ukraine.
There is one guy just as cowardly, just as stubborn, and just as stupid; Scholz.
Evidence has emerged that the ATACM’s used was the M39 (MGM-140A) that has a declared range of 165 km and carries 950 M74 submunitions. This particular missile was produced in November 1996.
Thanks for the info. Now, I don’t have to search for it. 😉
30 year old technology destroys russian choppers. Where was Putler’s air defence without analogue? 🤣
They are placed around the kremlin to protect the rodent.