Zaluzhny showed the historic first launch of ATACMS missiles performed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Video

10/17/2023

On Tuesday, October 17, it became known that Ukraine received ATACMS missiles from the United States of America. Our military has already managed to use these ballistic missiles and inflict significant losses on the invaders.

Footage of this historic launch of ATACMS was shown by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny.

“ATACMS. The work of our soldiers. Thank you for your service! Thanks to our partners for their support. Together to victory,” he wrote.

https://war.obozrevatel.com/nashi-dogovorennosti-s-bajdenom-vyipolnyayutsya-zelenskij-podtverdil-primenenie-ukrainyi-raket-atacms-video.htm

