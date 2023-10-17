Ukraine’s losses caused by Kakhovka HPP destruction exceed $11B

17.10.2023 17:35

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the UN estimate the amount of losses caused by the Kakhovka HPP destruction at more than $11 billion, the greatest direct damage was caused to the energy and housing sectors.

This is stated in the Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report jointly prepared by the Government of Ukraine and the United Nations.

The report findings indicate that there was approximately $2.79 billion in direct damage to infrastructure and assets, with losses exceeding $11 billion, with a particularly long-lasting environmental impact. The energy and housing sectors were hit the hardest in terms of direct damage, with the energy sector suffering $1.26 billion in losses and housing damage amounting to over $1.1 billion.

It is underscored that the environmental and energy sectors also recorded the highest losses, which are vital for long-term stability and recovery.

Based on a “Build Back Better” approach, the PDNA estimates the total recovery and reconstruction needs to be approximately $5.04 billion, with $1.82 billion required in the immediate/short-term. The report puts forth suggestions for addressing the short-term needs in 2023-24, and for tailoring the response to meet recovery and reconstruction needs over the medium and long term, spanning the next ten years until 2033.

“In the short term, addressing the needs of vulnerable populations must remain a priority. Looking ahead to the medium and long term, the report lays a solid analytical foundation for crafting a comprehensive financial and operational plan to support Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction efforts,” reads the report.

It is noted that the assessment adhered to internationally recognized methodologies. However, conducting on-ground assessments was hindered due to a significant portion of the affected area being under the temporary control of the Russian Federation.

The destruction of the Kakhovka HPP dam is a war crime and potentially an act of ecocide committed by the occupying forces of the Russian Federation around 02:50 on June 6, 2023, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The dam was mined and blown up, which led to its destruction

(c)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...