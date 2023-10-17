“Vagnerivtsi” trains “Hezbollah” fighters in Syria, – Central News Agency

Katerina Chernovol19:06, 17.10.23

The main task of such trainings is to transfer the fighting experience gained in the war against Ukraine to the militants.

Instructors from the composition of the no longer existing “Wagner” PMC, who were on the territory of Belarus, now take an active part in the training of ” Hezbollah ” fighters.

This was reported by the Center of National Resistance. It is noted that it is about the training of fighters of the Lebanese group at legendary military bases in Syria.

“The main task is to convey the experience of conducting military operations in Ukraine, assault operations by small groups, battles in urban areas, the use of kamikaze drones and shock UAVs with drops.

We note that Hezbollah fighters are currently conducting operations against Israel together with terrorists from Hamas At the beginning of the month, the latter carried out an attack on Israel, the preparations for the attack were carried out in particular by “Wagner” instructors, the report says.

The CNS emphasizes that in this connection it is possible to talk about Russia’s systematic support of terrorist attacks against Israel through its proxy groups.

