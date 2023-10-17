Ukraine Hits Russian Airfield in ‘Most Serious Strike’ of the War

Russian milbloggers confirmed the strikes in gloomy posts on social media, predicting military authorities would not learn anything and “this will happen again as long as the war continues.”

Ukraine has claimed it struck Russian airfields in Berdyansk and Luhansk overnight, destroying an unspecified number of “helicopters and military equipment”.

In a post on social media, Ukraine’s military said: “On the night of October 17, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out successful strikes on helicopters and airfield equipment of the Russian occupying forces in the temporarily-occupied Luhansk and Berdyansk.”

The strikes were confirmed by Russian milbloggers, with one describing it as “one of the most serious blows of all time in the Northern Military District. If not the most serious.

They added: “There are losses in both people and technology. It’s pointless to write about the fact that ‘we need to draw conclusions so that this doesn’t happen again.’

“This will happen again as long as the war continues. We must be prepared for this.”

They also claimed the attack was carried out by ATACMS missiles though officially at least, Ukraine does not currently have any of the weapons.

Unverified videos posted to social media purported to show Russian air defenses attempting to intercept Ukrainian missiles in the Berdyansk region.

Russians dumb enough to still keep helicopters and jets in occupied Ukraine are probably reconsidering after seeing two of their airfields go up in smoke last night.



Here, one Berdyansk, other was in Lugansk.



Helicopters were destroyed. pic.twitter.com/Egi56Bw206 — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) October 17, 2023

