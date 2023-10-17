The USA secretly transferred ATACMS to Ukraine: the American media write about the first strike of the Armed Forces

Kateryna Schwartz17:04, 17.10.23

The rockets were allegedly dropped a few days earlier.

For the first time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine used the ATACMS long-range missile against the Russian military on the territory of Ukraine. The Wall Street Journal writes about such a blow .

American missiles were allegedly secretly transferred to Ukraine a few days earlier, the newspaper notes.

Military and political commentator Oleksandr Kovalenko briefly wrote in his Telegram channel: “Well, welcome, M74!”.

Advertisement: 0:11

Russian propagandists claimed that ATACMS missiles hit airfields with Russian aircraft in temporarily occupied Berdyansk and Luhansk on the night of October 17.

At the same time, Russian media outlets even published photos of shrapnel found at the site of the attack in Berdyansk. It was claimed that “the strike was carried out by the ATACMS: Block-1A (M39A1) version… the missile contains 200 to 300 M74 submunitions and is capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 300 km.

There is currently no official information about ATACMS missiles being adopted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is worth noting that in a video message after the meeting of the Stavka on October 17, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the following statement : “I thank those who powerfully destroy the logistics and bases of the occupiers on our land. There are results. I thank some of our partners: effective weapons, as we agreed “.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...