October 17, 2023 scradge1 The Orient Express: North Korea's Clandestine Supply Route to Russia https://rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/report-orient-express-north-koreas-clandestine-supply-route-russia
Nothing clandestine about it. The US know exactly how NK is supplying russia with weapons, but won’t do anything about it.
Something; I don’t know what, must be done.
Note that Cyprus crooks again are involved in helping putler’s murder gang.