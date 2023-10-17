Pentagon sends prepare-to-deploy orders to 2,000 U.S. troops as Israel looks to be readying Hamas assault

Oct. 16, 2023

USS Gerald R. Ford, one of the world’s largest aircraft carriers, was ordered last weekend to sail to the eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel.

AP/ANDREW VAUGHAN/CANADIAN PRESS/FILE

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon has sent “prepare to deploy” orders to about 2,000 U.S. troops to be ready to respond to the Israel-Hamas war, two U.S. officials said on the condition of anonymity to discuss a decision that has not been announced yet.

The troops would cover a variety of support roles, such as additional medical support or explosive ordnance support, such as providing additional security at gate crossings, one of the officials said.

BREAKING: The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier Strike Group will officially be deployed to the Middle East, specifically the Eastern Mediterranean.



It will join the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier.



This comes after Russia President Vladimir Putin criticized the US for… pic.twitter.com/F6EReSgQOT — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 11, 2023

U.S. Defense Officials have reportedly convinced the Israeli Government not to launch a Preemptive Strike on Hezbollah Forces in Lebanon, with them promising that U.S. Naval Assets in the Eastern Mediterranean including the USS Gerald R. Ford Aircraft Carrier (CVN-78) will… pic.twitter.com/1CPN8XCbrz — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 16, 2023

They would not be sent to Israel but could be sent to countries in the region, one of the officials said. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the orders.

