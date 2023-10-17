Oct. 16, 2023
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon has sent “prepare to deploy” orders to about 2,000 U.S. troops to be ready to respond to the Israel-Hamas war, two U.S. officials said on the condition of anonymity to discuss a decision that has not been announced yet.
The troops would cover a variety of support roles, such as additional medical support or explosive ordnance support, such as providing additional security at gate crossings, one of the officials said.
BREAKING: The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier Strike Group will officially be deployed to the Middle East, specifically the Eastern Mediterranean.— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 11, 2023
It will join the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier.
This comes after Russia President Vladimir Putin criticized the US for… pic.twitter.com/F6EReSgQOT
U.S. Defense Officials have reportedly convinced the Israeli Government not to launch a Preemptive Strike on Hezbollah Forces in Lebanon, with them promising that U.S. Naval Assets in the Eastern Mediterranean including the USS Gerald R. Ford Aircraft Carrier (CVN-78) will… pic.twitter.com/1CPN8XCbrz— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 16, 2023
They would not be sent to Israel but could be sent to countries in the region, one of the officials said. The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the orders.
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/pentagon-sends-prepare-to-deploy-orders-to-2-000-u-s-troops-as-israel-looks-to-be-readying-hamas-assault-68a09c47?mod=WTRN_pos7&cx_testId=3&cx_testVariant=cx_160&cx_artPos=6
2 comments
Someone, please pinch me. I think I’m having nightmares.
While Ukraine fends on its own, with mostly old, too little too late stuff, fighting one of the world’s largest militaries, and this from a despicable, evil, vile, criminal regime, Israel gets TWO aircraft strike groups for a pack of mostly lightly-armed goat fuckers, and now we are willing to sacrifice 2000 of our own troops, although not directly in Israel, but still!
This simply can’t be real. Biden is going insane.
I am glad that Israel is getting some support. They were attacked by rabid, bloodthirsty hyenas that committed indescribably savage crimes and the perpetrators must be annihilated.
This will please the Putler wing of the GOP, because their unofficial motto is :
“We hate Ukraine but we love Israel. We love putler and we want Ukraine dead.” They know that this distraction helps their cause, which is the destruction of Ukraine.
The IDF will smash Hamas. But putler’s plan is for Syria/Iran to take an active role, thus forcing the States to commit its forces.
Putler is relying on an extended conflict in Ukraine and the M.E. to further weaken the already inadequate support for Ukraine.
The putler-owned cunts in the GOP may be about to get their own man as Speaker: tovarish Jordan, which will make things far worse.
But why is Biden able to show such resolve when it comes to helping Israel and such inadequacy when it comes to Ukraine, which has 340,000 hideously evil, rabid putinaZi hyenas to deal with?
The evangelicals in America love Israel but are indifferent or hostile to Ukraine. Why? Possibly because they love Trumpkov, whose foul lies about Ukraine have poisoned their minds.
Israel is attacked by lightly armed throwbacks and gets two US carrier battle groups. Ukraine is attacked by 200,000 heavily armed throwbacks, kills that number, but now faces 340,000 throwbacks that will rape, torture, dismember, mutilate, thieve from and destroy thousands of homes, businesses and energy infrastructure, but gets no carriers and not even a NFZ.
Something disturbingly wrong here.