Night attack on Odessa: 150 pupils of a children’s sailing school were left without a main base  

The administrative building of the children’s and youth sailing school was practically destroyed as a result of the fall of a Russian drone shot down over Odessa at night .

As a Dumskaya correspondent reports, the fragments of the balalaika fell three meters from the porch of the building.

The blast wave tore off the entire façade and, apparently, even damaged the supporting structures of the building. Fragments of the facade and corrugated sheets can be seen on the surface of the sea in the area of ​​the yacht club.

According to the director of Children’s Sports School No. 13, Vyacheslav Kravchenko, not only the school building was damaged, but also yachts, boats, as well as educational equipment and manuals.

“This was a department of sailing, known not only in Ukraine, but throughout the world,” said Kravchenko. “Our student Alina Shapovalova became the world champion just a few months ago. This year the children became champions of Ukraine and received many awards at international competitions. The school had 150 children aged from 6 to 18 years old. Lately, for obvious reasons, there have been no classes at sea; we worked on the road in other locations, both in Ukraine and abroad, and here was our main methodological base, where our trainers and teachers worked.”

In turn, the head of the joint coordination press center “Pivden” Natalya Gumenyuk noted that the Russians continue to use complex trajectories in an attempt to deceive and exhaust the air defense forces defending the city.

“The enemy again used a complex trajectory for the release of Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicles,” Gumenyuk emphasized. “Nevertheless, the defense forces coped: all six “martyrs” were destroyed. One of them, already shot down, fell here in the coastal zone.”

