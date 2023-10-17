Multi-national fund set up to investigate atrocity crimes – Kostin

17.10.2023 21:34

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin announced the launch of the Atrocity Crimes Advisory (ACA) Group’s Multi-National Fund that will strengthen the international coalition for the restoration of justice.

Kostin stated this at a meeting of the ACA leaders in Brussels, Ukrinform reports with reference to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

According to him, involving other countries through the Fund’s framework will pave the way for new avenues of cooperation and amplifying efforts in the existing priority areas.

“We are deeply grateful to the ACA Founding Partners, the experts working with us, and everyone who has contributed and continues to contribute to our common goal—ensuring full accountability for each and every crime committed by the aggressor,” the Prosecutor General stressed.

The Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group (ACA) is a unique multilateral partnership. The ACA was established by the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom to support the Prosecutor General’s Office in the investigation and prosecution of war crimes and violations of international humanitarian law committed resulting from Russia’s unprovoked and illegal war.

The ACA’s goal is to help ensure justice is achieved, and those responsible for atrocity crimes are held accountable.

As Ukrinform reported, according to Kostin, nearly 107,000 cases of Russian war crimes have been registered in Ukraine.

