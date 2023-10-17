More than half of the Russian military who were disabled due to injuries in the war in Ukraine lost arms or legs

18:50, 17 October 2023

More than half of the Russian military who participated in the war in Ukraine and received disabilities underwent amputation of limbs, TASS reports citing Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Russian Federation Alexei Vovchenko.

About 54% of all those examined were recognized as disabled with amputation of a limb, that is, this is really such a glaring problem, it’s a lot. Of course, among civilian disabled people we don’t have such a percentage with amputations. Because the main reasons for the majority of disabled people associated with amputation of limbs are diabetes, these are senile disorders, these are vascular abnormalities, these are elderly people. Here, of course, this is a young age.

Vovchenko did not specify how many military personnel with disabilities are being discussed. According to him, about 80% of them lost their legs.

The deputy minister also added that 84% of disabled military personnel require technical means of rehabilitation – prostheses, wheelchairs, special clothing and shoes.

(C)MEDUZA 2023

Like this: Like Loading...