Kremlin openly says Putin has no competitors in Russia

Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, has said Vladimir Putin “has no and cannot have any” competitors in the Russian political arena.
Source: Russian media
Quote from Peskov: “We have repeatedly said that President Putin is definitely the number one politician and statesman in our country.
I believe, although I hardly have the right to speak about this or that, breaking the rules, I can say he has no and cannot have any [competitors – ed.] in the Russian Federation.”
Background:
- Next year, Russia will elect a president. Presidential elections are set to take place on 17 March 2024. The Kremlin is actively preparing for them.
- Peskov claimed that Vladimir Putin will be “beyond any competition” in the presidential election in spring 2024. A sociological research organisation also predicted victory for the permanent Russian leader.
- Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of the Chechen Republic, has suggested cancelling presidential elections in Russia until the war with Ukraine is over.
- On 13 October, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) called on member states to declare Russian President Vladimir Putin illegitimate after the end of his current presidential term and declared Russia a dictatorship.
This research organisation are really smart to predict a victory for Putler in a one horse race.
China and Iran are openly providing drones to help putlerstan murder Ukrainian civilians.
They may well have murdered thousands already. Probably more than Hamas murdered in their demonic spree the other day.
Once again double standards prevail. Ukraine is suffering from genocide, but the allies provide only enough support to prevent Ukraine from being totally swamped with savages. Never enough for Ukraine to go for the win.
Yet Israel have an embarrassment of riches: a large, well-equipped army, a navy, a modern airforce and nuclear weapons.
Biden feels the need to provide two carrier battle groups for Israel. I don’t disagree with this decision; I just hate the relegation of Ukraine always to the back of the queue.
Ukraine should get the same as Israel.