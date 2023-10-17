It blew all night: footage of explosions at the Berdyansk airfield appeared online. Video

October 17, 2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

As a result of the attack of the Defense Forces on airfields in temporarily occupied Berdyansk and Lugansk on the night of October 17, the occupiers suffered significant losses. Thus, a new video with explosions at an airfield recently appeared on the Internet.

The corresponding footage was posted on the Telegram channel “war_monitor”. Judging by the video, after the attack the Russian ammunition depot detonated and was additionally targeted by helicopters.

It should be noted that the Ukrainian Defense Forces, in cooperation with the Special Operations Forces, attacked airfields located in temporarily occupied Berdyansk and Lugansk. Thus, as part of Operation DRAGONFLY, 9 Russian helicopters were effectively eliminated.

Important military equipment was also neutralized, in particular an air defense launcher and ammunition depots, and airfield runways were damaged. Moreover, the enemy suffered losses among its troops, including dead and wounded. As a result of the attack by Ukrainian forces, the ammunition depot in Berdyansk detonated before 4 a.m., and in Lugansk before 11 a.m.

As noted earlier, the occupiers placed their aircraft very densely in Berdyansk. It was from this airfield that enemy helicopters and aircraft primarily took off to attack Ukrainian soldiers in the combat zone.







Another video with footage of the “bavovna” in Berdyansk appeared on the Telegram channel “Nikolaevsky Vanyok”.

Let us remind you that in the early morning of October 17, it became known that the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the occupiers’ helicopters and the equipment of airfields near Lugansk and Berdyansk. After the arrivals, local residents heard a prolonged detonation.

Also, the speaker of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yuriy Ignat, explained why the strike is important. According to him, attacking airfields with helicopters is extremely important, because with the help of this technology the enemy is actively working along the front line. In particular, the occupiers, using helicopters, can launch anti-tank guided missiles to destroy military equipment of Ukrainian forces.

We have only verified information in our Telegram channel OBOZ.UA and Viber . Don’t be fooled by fakes!

https://war.obozrevatel.com/bahkalo-vsyu-noch-v-seti-poyavilis-kadryi-vzryivov-na-aerodrome-berdyanska-video.htm?_ga=2.64182700.2035070559.1696703871-1404911090.1673192140&_gl=1qv5vo2_gaMTQwNDkxMTA5MC4xNjczMTkyMTQw_ga_JBX3X27G7H*MTY5NzU2ODYxOC40MTMuMS4xNjk3NTcwMDk2LjYwLjAuMA..

Like this: Like Loading...