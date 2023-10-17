House Speaker Vote

It didn’t go well for Jordan, he only got 200 votes instead of the 217 needed for him to be elected Speaker. It was predicted he only needed 4 reps to vote against him, Scalise got 6 votes and McCarthy 7 votes. It looks like the chaos continues.
It didn’t go well for Jordan, he only got 200 votes instead of the 217 needed for him to be elected Speaker. It was predicted he only needed 4 reps to vote against him, Scalise got 6 votes and McCarthy 7 votes. It looks like the chaos continues.
2 comments
Putin did a great job infiltrating and destroying the GOP. Wake up muthafuckas!
Even the Dems candidate got more votes than Jordan.