GRAPHIC WARNING: ‘Masterpiece Video’ Shows Ukrainian Drone Hunting Russian Soldier

Commenting on the video, one Reddit user said it was “the stuff of nightmares,” adding: “Your last moments are minutes long and the entire time you’re scared sh**less.”

October 17, 2023

Screenshot from video

A new video from the front lines of the war in Ukraine grimly demonstrates the terror soldiers face from new technology and ever-more ingenious methods of inflicting death on the modern battlefield.

Posted on the Telegram account of Ukrainian social activist and lawyer, Serhii Sternenko, the clip shows a Ukrainian drone hunting a Russian soldier in a protracted pursuit.

Footage from two drones has been spliced together – one from the hunter and another further away giving a panoramic view of the chase.

The soldier, aware the drone is chasing him, runs through a landscape pockmarked with holes from artillery and other explosives, weaving through trees in an attempt to lose his pursuer.

At one stage he takes out a pistol and attempts to shoot the drone down but without success.

At the end of the video, he takes shelter under some foliage but as the view from the other drone shows, the FPV drone operator still has him in his sights.

He finds his target and the drone explodes.

In a post accompanying the video, Sternenko wrote: “Russians should not run away from Ukrainian drones – they will die tired.

“This is a masterpiece video. The Signum unit of the 93rd brigade found a Russian officer and started chasing him with an FPV drone. The occupant ran away for a long time, hid, pretended to be dead.

“But all this did not save him – in the end he was liquidated.”

