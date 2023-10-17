Biden plans to ask Congress for about $100 billion to help Ukraine and Israel

Katerina Chernovol00:02, 18.10.23

These funds will also be used to finance aid to Taiwan and protect the American border.

US President Joe Biden is considering submitting to Congress an additional request for aid to Israel and Ukraine in the amount of approximately $100 billion. Also, these funds will include funding for the protection of the American border and assistance to the countries of the Indo-Pacific region, in particular Taiwan.

This is reported by Bloomberg . It is noted that the comprehensive package aims to attract broad bipartisan support for Israel after the attack by Hamas, which the US and EU have designated as a terrorist organization, to facilitate the delivery of aid to Ukraine.

The publication’s source said that the details of this package are still being worked out. The interlocutor emphasized that this amount will cover the entire fiscal year, while the previous request of the White House, which provided for $24 billion in aid to Ukraine, covered only three months. But the sheer scope of the request is likely to meet resistance in the House of Representatives.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he expected the Biden administration to send the request “by the end of this week,” and it would include military, diplomatic, intelligence and humanitarian assistance for Israel.

“We would like to receive an additional package as soon as possible, because the needs are great both in Israel and in Ukraine,” he explained.

