“ATACMS showed themselves”: Zelensky confirmed the receipt of long-range missiles from the USA

Kateryna Schwartz18:50, 17.10.23

Agreements with Joe Biden are being fulfilled, the President of Ukraine said.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirmed that Ukraine received and used long-range ATACMS missiles from the United States .

“I salute everyone who fights and works for Ukraine! Thank you to everyone who helps! And today, special thanks to the United States. Our agreements with President Biden are being fulfilled. They are being fulfilled very accurately – ATACMS has shown itself,” he said in his evening address .

