All Abrams tanks promised by United States already arrived in Ukraine

17.10.2023 19:18

All 31 U.S.-made M1A1 Abrams tanks promised to Kyiv by the Biden administration have arrived in Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by Col. Martin O’Donnell, a spokesman for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, in a commentary to Voice of America (VOA), an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We have lived up to our end of the bargain. From this point forward, it is up to them [Ukraine] to determine when and where they will deliver this capability,” O’Donnell said.

In his words, it could take time before the Abrams are sent to the battlefield, as Ukrainian troops make sure they have needed support elements in place and determine when and where to use the tanks for greatest effect against Russian forces.

“I think Ukraine will be deliberate in when and where they use it. The Abrams tank is one hell of an armored vehicle, but it’s not a silver bullet. Ultimately, it’s Ukraine’s determination to break through that matters most,” O’Donnell noted.

A reminder that the first Abrams tanks arrived in Ukraine in late September 2023. The rest were delivered sooner than expected.

