“The Armed Forces of Ukraine pushed through the line,” Z-military correspondent “delighted” the Russians with news from the front

16 October 2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The Russian instructor of the “Storm Z” criminal combat squads, military correspondent Svyatoslav Golikov, in his Telegram channel, spoke about the huge losses of the Russian army and the incompetent command of the Russian Armed Forces, which actually sends Russians to slaughter at the front. Golikov brought charges against the Russian general Andrei Sychev, saying that he killed 1,500 Russian troops near Bakhmut in September alone.

Moreover, this did not help, since the Ukrainian Armed Forces still broke through the Russian positions and forced the invaders to retreat. Golikov writes that as a result of such “meat assaults” there is a severe shortage of manpower in the RF Armed Forces, and there is virtually no one to fight with. According to him, the attempt to storm Avdiivka stalled so quickly precisely for this reason: the Russian Federation does not have enough people at the front and there is simply no one to replace the dead.

Golikov is outraged because the Russian general killed several dozen soldiers in the Bakhmut direction of the front, whom he personally trained. “He killed them stupidly. The result is obvious: the line has been pushed through. How to stabilize the situation now – hell knows,” he writes.

We previously reported that in Mariupol, partisans liquidated 26 occupiers in various ways within a week.

https://www.dialog.ua/war/283002_1697453494

