18 missiles were launched: new details emerged about the first ATACMS strike against the Russians

Kateryna Schwartz19:31, 17.10.23

Ukrainian fighters used long-range missiles received from the USA on the night of October 17.

Ukrainian servicemen launched 18 American long-range ATACMS missiles at enemy targets in Berdyansk and Luhansk, temporarily occupied by Russian troops. This was reported by The Washington Post with reference to a high-ranking Ukrainian military official.

It is noted that Ukrainian fighters used long-range missiles received from the USA on the night of October 17, attacking Russian military aircraft and ammunition depots in the occupied territory of Ukraine.

It is reported that this was the “first known” use of ATACMS missiles by Kyiv.

It is also indicated that Ukraine received long-range ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster bombs.

