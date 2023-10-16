Volley Of HIMARS Fire Destroys Russian Fortifications At Entrance To Crimea

The dam crossing the Syvash lagoons to the Kherson region of Ukraine is on fire.

15.10.2023

Fires broke out in occupied Crimea on the evening of October 14. There, a gas pipeline near Simferopol and a dam crossing over the Sivash lagoon to the Kherson region are burning.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported this. The strike was carried out by the American HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system, according to the Ukrainian media.

“There is another fire and much more interesting. At first glance, the deserted shore of Syvash. But there is a little-known dam with a crossing to the Kherson region, an entire fortified area and an electronic warfare battery,” the message reads.

Also, the satellite footage shows a fire on a gas pipeline west of Simferopol. The fire was spotted near the Tavrida highway.

