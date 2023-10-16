Bill B.

Their ‘offensive’ is Over: russians are commiting collective suicide in Avdiyivka (video)

10/16/2023

© Warthog Defense 2023

2 comments

  1. I disagree with him when he says rashists concealed their build up or surprised the AFU. From Ukrainian sources, AFU saw them coming and were more than ready for the bumbling horde.

    Reply

Enter comments here: