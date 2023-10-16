“The corpses were thrown into the trash”: a woman told about 280 days of torture in Russian torture chambers

Anastasia Gorbacheva15:41, 16.10.23

Olga Chernyak thought that she would not be released, but simply shot

Kherson resident Olga Chernyak spent 280 days in Russian torture camps . The occupiers tortured the woman, her son and husband.

The Russian military broke into her apartment in August 2022 on a tip from her neighbors. The whole family was brought to the pre-trial detention center on Teploenergetikov Street, where Ukrainians were illegally detained and tortured.

The woman recalls that the Russians tortured their prisoners with electric shocks and brutally beat them. At the same time, the most terrible thing that she had to experience was the torture of her 19-year-old son, whose screams forced her to listen. The boy was released after 15 days, followed by her husband.

They were not going to let the Ukrainian woman go and demanded that she confess that she was a correctional officer of the Armed Forces. On one of the days during the torture with electric current, the woman had a heart attack – her left side went numb, and she lost consciousness.

“I was saved by a chiropractor named Mykhailo from Henichesk, who was also in this prison,” Radio Svoboda quoted Olga as saying.

According to her, there was no other medical assistance.

In addition, she said that once they brought a woman who worked in the National Police, her whole body was blue from beatings. Some could not stand the brutal torture and died. The Russians simply threw the bodies in the garbage or they could shoot them in the head and throw them into the Dnipro.

Also, some of the prisoners were transported from Kherson to the district police department in Goliya Prystan, and then to Novotroitske, so many could not be found. Olga and another woman were lucky, because they could not prove their involvement in the Armed Forces, so they were released.

“At first they were going to release me alone, but I said that I wouldn’t go anywhere without another woman. Then they took us out together, put bags on our heads and took us somewhere. Half an hour later, they took us out and ordered us to count to fifty. At that time, to be honest, I , I expected that they would just shoot us in the back. Until I heard the door slam and the car drove off,” Chernyak shared.

Kidnapping of Ukrainians in the occupied territories is the latest news

According to human rights defenders, 1,168 civilians who became hostages of the Russian occupiers have been identified. Most of them are still in captivity.

In addition, law enforcement officers exposed almost 60 collaborators who work in the “Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation of the Kherson region” created by Moscow on the left bank of the region.

During the raids, the Russian occupiers together with their accomplices kidnapped people right in the middle of the street and took them to Russian torture chambers. In the torture room, people were subjected to brutal torture, including electric shock and being left without water for a long time.

