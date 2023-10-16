Reader feedback; Is partisanship good for Ukraine?

A sample of our reader feedback.

Steve (family name withheld for security purposes). 10-16-23

As a supporter of the Ukrainian cause, I appreciate your site and the daily updated information on the war. However I am increasingly puzzled as to actual purpose/mission of your site. Is it to INCREASE support for Ukraine and to provide information to those who empathize/support Ukraine?

Increasingly because of its unrelenting attacks for the Trump and the conservative wing of the US Republican Party (which is at least around 40% of the US population) it appears to be nothing more than another propaganda blog for the leftist/socialistic Democratic Party in the US.

What value does this approach serve except to DECREASE Ukrainian support in the United States? Keep to the war and if you feel you must include political coverage of US provide balanced and fair information from multiple perspectives.

