Polish opposition leader Tusk declares win after exit poll shows ruling conservatives lose majority

https://www.stripes.com/theaters/europe/2023-10-15/polish-leader-tusk-declares-win-conservatives-lose-11718379.html
Here is what Donald Tusk said on Sept 28:
Polish opposition leader calls for unwavering military aid to Ukraine
https://news.yahoo.com/polish-opposition-leader-calls-unwavering-222117140.html
Might the firm Ukraine-Poland friendship be rekindled?
Grounds for cautious optimism.
The American Conservative; surely a misnomer? It has just published a despicable putinaZi propaganda piece. A hideous concoction of lies and hate :
No more malarkey on Ukraine :
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/no-more-malarkey-on-ukraine/
Peter Van Buren: fuck off, eat shit and die.
That honourable and good friend of Ukraine; Lindsey Graham, said about Iran :
“Lindsey Graham, a Republican senator, warned that the US would consider a Hizbollah attack an “existential threat” to Israel and would respond accodingly.
“Here’s my message. If Hizbollah, which is a proxy of Iran, launches a massive attack on Israel, I would consider that a threat to the State of Israel, existential in nature,” he said on NBC’s Meet the Press.
“I will introduce a resolution in the United States Senate to allow military action by the United States in conjunction with Israel to knock Iran out of the oil business. Iran, if you escalate this war, we’re coming for you.”
I totally agree sir. But I’d like to hear you use the same or similar words about putlerstan, which is already posing a grave and terrible existential threat to Ukraine and neighbours still not in Nato.